A closure notice at the Grand Lisboa casino in Macau issued by the Macau government. All casinos in the city will be closed for two weeks from Wednesday to help contain the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Macau casino operators face revenue slump as analysts pin hopes on ‘pent-up’ rebound in second-half
- Macau casinos face 50 to 80 per cent potential slide in revenue in the next two or three months amid closure order
- Pent-up demand could attract gamblers to world’s biggest hub in the second half, analysts say
Topic | Macau
