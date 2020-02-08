JPG for ONLINE
Global consumers reel from China’s coronavirus containment as stop-work orders disrupt supplies of iPhones, Hyundai cars and toilet paper
- South Korean carmakers are the first of China’s global customers to feel the impact of the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus
- Three of South Korea’s five carmakers halted their production because they could not get crucial components from their Chinese suppliers, whose factories are sitting idle amid the outbreak in China
