The coronavirus outbreak has affected the ability of auditors to audit the results of more than 1,200 mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong accountants’ body asks stock exchange to delay deadline for filing annual results amid virus-led travel restrictions
- Regulators should delay deadline to April 30 for all listed companies reporting annual results, Hong Kong Business Accountants Association says
- Exchange has said it will allow firms to issue unaudited results and to continue trading on a case-by-case basis
