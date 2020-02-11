The coronavirus outbreak has affected the ability of auditors to audit the results of more than 1,200 mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong accountants’ body asks stock exchange to delay deadline for filing annual results amid virus-led travel restrictions

  • Regulators should delay deadline to April 30 for all listed companies reporting annual results, Hong Kong Business Accountants Association says
  • Exchange has said it will allow firms to issue unaudited results and to continue trading on a case-by-case basis
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:30am, 11 Feb, 2020

