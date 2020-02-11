A food delivery man, wearing a face mask, in Beijing on January 31, 2020. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Coronavirus outbreak drives demand for China’s online grocers as tens of millions of consumers hunker down at home
- Millions of consumers shunning supermarkets and meal-delivery services are testing promises by Tencent-backed Missfresh or Alibaba’s nationwide Hema chain to ship fresh food to their doorsteps
Topic | Ecommerce
A food delivery man, wearing a face mask, in Beijing on January 31, 2020. Photo: Agence France-Presse