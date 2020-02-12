Adrian Cheng Chi-kong has been given the task to oversee the group’s property business in mainland China in another sign of succession planning at New World Development. Photo: Tory Ho
Business /  Companies

New World Development puts Harvard-educated scion in charge of China flagship unit amid succession plan at Hong Kong property empire

  • New World Development appoints Adrian Cheng as executive chairman of flagship China unit, a sign of progress in succession plan
  • Mainland China accounted for about one-third of the group revenue, 38 per cent of gross profit in 2019, company filings
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 3:07pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Adrian Cheng Chi-kong has been given the task to oversee the group’s property business in mainland China in another sign of succession planning at New World Development. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu

Based in Hong Kong, Pearl covers the property market in the city and China and follows major listed developers. She previously worked at The Straits Times and has also contributed stories to China Daily.

Hong Kong property