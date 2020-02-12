Adrian Cheng Chi-kong has been given the task to oversee the group’s property business in mainland China in another sign of succession planning at New World Development. Photo: Tory Ho
New World Development puts Harvard-educated scion in charge of China flagship unit amid succession plan at Hong Kong property empire
- New World Development appoints Adrian Cheng as executive chairman of flagship China unit, a sign of progress in succession plan
- Mainland China accounted for about one-third of the group revenue, 38 per cent of gross profit in 2019, company filings
