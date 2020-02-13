A view of the empty streets at the central business area in downtown Beijing on February 10, the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday amid coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Simon Song
These five Chinese stocks are runaway winners in rally fuelled by coronavirus scare
- Traders snap up shares of companies from mask producers to video conference service providers and drug makers amid outbreak
- Five mainland-traded stocks have rallied by more than 60 per cent since the lockdown in Hubei province began on January 23
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
