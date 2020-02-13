A woman wearing a mask buys vegetables at an open market in Beijing on February 2, after an outbreak of virus similar to the SARS pathogen. Photo: AFP
China plans to restructure meat supply system after triple health scares sparked by animal virus: Jefferies
- China is said to be preparing to restructure meat production and distribution system after latest coronavirus crisis
- Move to benefit large state-owned meat importers and a catalyst to producers of plant-based meat substitutes
