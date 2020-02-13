Henderson Land is controlled by Lee Shau-kee, whose US$30.4 billion fortune has exceeded the wealth of Li Ka-shing, according to Forbes Asia’s ranking.

Linked Reit, Asia's largest real estate investment trust, has continued to do marketing for its tenants but it has stepped up cleaning and sanitation and has arranged more people to control people flow on the site, the company said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s job market will be facing increasing pressure, Chan said in his blog on February 9. The latest unemployment figures to be released in mid-February will very likely to rise from 3.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, he said in his call for landlords to do their parts for the economy.

Hong Kong’s gross domestic products shrank 1.2 per cent in 2019, the first contraction in a decade, damaged by months of anti-government protests. Chan has warned that the economy could slip further into a recession this year amid the coronavirus outbreak as the city confirmed more than 50 cases of infection and one death.

In all, the disease has claimed at least 1,360 lives and infected more than 60,000 worldwide, mostly in mainland China. This has developed into the biggest health scare in decades, surpassing the tally during the Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak in 2003.