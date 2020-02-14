Mark Leung, CEO of JPMorgan China, says acquiring full ownership of its operations in the mainland is important for the bank to deliver a seamless experience for its clients. Photo: Jonathan Wong
JPMorgan targeting full ownership of mainland operations as it completes 100 years in China
- US bank plans to take full ownership of its mainland operations from securities to asset management next year, says Mark Leung, JPMorgan’s China CEO
- In December, JPMorgan received approval in China for a majority-owned securities licence, becoming only the third foreign bank after UBS and Nomura
