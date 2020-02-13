A car charging station in Beijing. NEVs were a bright spot in China’s carmaking industry between 2014 and June last year. Photo: AFP
China’s new energy vehicle sales more than halved in January, as Covid-19 weighs on world’s largest car market
- Sales of NEVs sink 54.5 per cent, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers says
- Outbreak will continue to affect production and sales in the coming months, analyst says
