Empty tourist boats at the Floating Market in Pattaya, on Wednesday. Pattaya is one of the main destinations for Chinese tourists but is almost deserted because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

Global tourism to take a US$80 billion hit and a year to shake off the effects of coronavirus outbreak

  • Chinese outbound tourism will not recover to pre-coronavirus levels until the second quarter of 2021, says Economist Intelligence Unit
  • Asean will be hurt the most as the number of Chinese tourists to these destinations will drop by 30 to 40 per cent and cause revenue losses of US$7 billion
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Louise Moon and Martin Choi

Updated: 6:06pm, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Empty tourist boats at the Floating Market in Pattaya, on Wednesday. Pattaya is one of the main destinations for Chinese tourists but is almost deserted because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Louise Moon

Louise Moon

Louise Moon joined the Post in 2017 and is a reporter on the Business desk. She has a master's in Mandarin from Edinburgh University and a master's in journalism from City University, London. Originally from the UK, she spent her teenage years growing up in Hong Kong which sparked her interest in China.

Martin Choi

Martin Choi

Martin is a reporter for the Post. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Journalism and Global Studies. Previously, he interned at Forbes in Hong Kong and Agence France-Presse in Shanghai.

Coronavirus outbreak