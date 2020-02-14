Empty tourist boats at the Floating Market in Pattaya, on Wednesday. Pattaya is one of the main destinations for Chinese tourists but is almost deserted because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP
Global tourism to take a US$80 billion hit and a year to shake off the effects of coronavirus outbreak
- Chinese outbound tourism will not recover to pre-coronavirus levels until the second quarter of 2021, says Economist Intelligence Unit
- Asean will be hurt the most as the number of Chinese tourists to these destinations will drop by 30 to 40 per cent and cause revenue losses of US$7 billion
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
