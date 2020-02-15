A view of the HSBC tower in the Canary Wharf financial district of east London on June 26, 2016. Photo: Agence-France Presse
HSBC is bracing for massive overhaul next week as interim chief executive’s future hangs in the balance
- HSBC is scheduled to announce a restructuring on February 18, its third major overhaul in a decade
- Noel Quinn has been interim chief executive since August 2019, replacing John Flint
