A Pricerite store located at Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay. The furniture retailer has taken a massive hit from the social unrest and the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Antony Dickson
Pricerite faces ‘uphill battle’ as job cuts, store closures not enough to overcome slump amid coronavirus fears
- Leading furniture retailer says it is trying to negotiate rent reduction with landlords
- If retail woes continue, more staff cuts and leases on another eight stores may not be renewed, chairman says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
