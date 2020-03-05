Protective masks have become part of daily life in Hong Kong during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong workers far less satisfied with employers’ support measures during coronavirus crisis than their Singapore peers, survey finds
- About a third of Hong Kong workers feel adequately supported by their employers, compared with almost two thirds of those in Singapore, survey finds
- The two cities have been affected to roughly the same extent by the virus, in terms of numbers of confirmed cases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Protective masks have become part of daily life in Hong Kong during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Martin Chan