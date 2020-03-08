The coronavirus outbreak has brought the discussion of epidemics to the forefront for companies around the globe. Photo: AFP
From Twitter to Jaguar, companies repurpose terrorism, natural disaster contingency plans to cope with coronavirus shutdowns
- Splitting critical teams into multiple locations, and holding video conferences instead of group meetings are among measures taken by companies
- Epidemic measures are becoming a key topic for contingency planning
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak has brought the discussion of epidemics to the forefront for companies around the globe. Photo: AFP