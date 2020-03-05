Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk at the groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Much is riding on Tesla as Shanghai’s authorities pull out all stops to resume Model 3 production at Lingang factory
- Shanghai’s government is pulling out all stops to help Tesla resume production at its Gigafactory in Lingang, offering housing for workers and helping to accelerate the transport of components to the plant
- Tesla said it can hit its 2020 production target of 150,000 electric cars
Topic | Tesla
