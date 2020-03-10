Iron ore being transported at a port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong province. Growth in China's industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment all fell to multi-year lows during January and February, official data showed on March 11. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

Shipping rates show tentative signs of recovery as China’s economy reboots from coronavirus freeze

  • Charter rates for dry bulk and crude oil have regain some footing after recent slide amid coronavirus outbreak
  • Epidemic outside mainland China could keep container shipping market in longer doldrums, BIMCO says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Ryan Swift
Ryan Swift

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Iron ore being transported at a port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong province. Growth in China's industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment all fell to multi-year lows during January and February, official data showed on March 11. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift is a senior business reporter focused on wealth management, green business, the shipping industry and the gaming industry. He was chief editor of The Peak and Asia-Pacific Boating magazines.

Coronavirus outbreak