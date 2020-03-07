Customers grabbing their toilet paper supply at a supermarket in Hong Kong, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Photo: AP
Amid mysterious runs on toilet paper from Singapore to Sydney, world’s No. 2 producer says shortage rumour holds no water
- Vinda International Holdings says the company would resume work next week at its Hubei factory, bringing the last of its 12 production lines back online
- The company is on track to churn out 1.3 million tonnes of paper this year, its chief executive said
