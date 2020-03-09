Hong Kong Airlines was established in 2006. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong Airlines in talks with Air China, others for strategic lifeline after earlier white knights balked at HNA Group’s price
- Air China, the nation’s flag carrier, is among the parties in talks to begin due diligence on Hong Kong Airlines, according to sources familiar with the matter
- An earlier consortium comprising Citic Group, Wuxi Communications Industry Group and the family of former Hong Kong Chief Secretary Henry Tang failed to make headway because of a disagreement over pricing
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
