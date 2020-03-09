Hong Kong Airlines was established in 2006. Photo: Roy Issa
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong Airlines in talks with Air China, others for strategic lifeline after earlier white knights balked at HNA Group’s price

  • Air China, the nation’s flag carrier, is among the parties in talks to begin due diligence on Hong Kong Airlines, according to sources familiar with the matter
  • An earlier consortium comprising Citic Group, Wuxi Communications Industry Group and the family of former Hong Kong Chief Secretary Henry Tang failed to make headway because of a disagreement over pricing
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
SCMP
Enoch Yiu , Peggy Sito and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 6:39am, 9 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Airlines was established in 2006. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.

Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito is the deputy business editor at the Post. She was previously editor on the property desk and has won various news awards from the Hong Kong Consumer Council, the Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and the Society of Publishers in Asia.

Iris Ouyang

Iris Ouyang

Iris Ouyang is a business reporter for the Post. She has reported in Washington D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong in the past several years for both Chinese and international media organisations such as Caixin, Phoenix Finance, MNI, USA Today, MarketWatch and American Banker.

Hong Kong Airlines