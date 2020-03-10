A Tesla sign is seen on the Shanghai Gigafactory of the US electric car maker before a delivery ceremony in Shanghai on December 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai sees sustained commitments from foreign investors as Covid-19 makes little dent to city’s prospects
- Foreign capital commitments stand at US$10.3 billion so far this year, keeping pace with last year’s volume
- Shanghai embellishes reputation with above-average recovery rate in coronavirus cases
