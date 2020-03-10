Galaxy Soho, designed by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, in Beijing on 29 April 2014. Photo: Handout by Zaha Hadid Architects
Business /  Companies

Soho China, builder of Zaha Hadid’s curves, is in talks with Blackstone in US$4 billion privatisation deal

  • The developer, founded in 1995 by a husband-and-wife team, is in exclusive talks with Blackstone in a US$4 billion deal, Reuters reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter
  • The US private equity group will pay HK$6 per share, almost double Soho China’s average price of HK$3.03 in January, to take the company private, according to the report
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
SCMP
Pearl Liu and Chad Bray

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Galaxy Soho, designed by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, in Beijing on 29 April 2014. Photo: Handout by Zaha Hadid Architects
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu

Based in Hong Kong, Pearl covers the property market in the city and China and follows major listed developers. She previously worked at The Straits Times and has also contributed stories to China Daily.

Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.

Mergers & Acquisitions