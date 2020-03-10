Galaxy Soho, designed by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, in Beijing on 29 April 2014. Photo: Handout by Zaha Hadid Architects
Soho China, builder of Zaha Hadid’s curves, is in talks with Blackstone in US$4 billion privatisation deal
- The developer, founded in 1995 by a husband-and-wife team, is in exclusive talks with Blackstone in a US$4 billion deal, Reuters reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter
- The US private equity group will pay HK$6 per share, almost double Soho China’s average price of HK$3.03 in January, to take the company private, according to the report
