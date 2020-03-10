Chongqing Times Square, one of Wharf’s investment properties in mainland China. Photo: Weibo
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong developer warns of brewing price war in mainland China market as coronavirus hurts home sales, chokes cash flow

  • Wharf says more than half of home sales in mainland China have been wiped out in the first two months, versus year-ago volume
  • Group is cautious about adding land bank as market is not attractive amid market-cooling measures
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:21pm, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chongqing Times Square, one of Wharf’s investment properties in mainland China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu

Based in Hong Kong, Pearl covers the property market in the city and China and follows major listed developers. She previously worked at The Straits Times and has also contributed stories to China Daily.

Coronavirus outbreak