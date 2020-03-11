Former Convoy executive director Roy Cho Kwai-chee appears at the Eastern Magistrates' Courts in Sai Wan Ho. He and two other associates pleaded not guilty on the ICAC charges. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business /  Companies

Convoy Global fails in bid to freeze former director’s assets as financial scandal lingers

  • High Court rejects Convoy’s bid with costs, saying no evidence to conclude there is risk of asset dissipation
Topic |   SFC
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:10pm, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Former Convoy executive director Roy Cho Kwai-chee appears at the Eastern Magistrates' Courts in Sai Wan Ho. He and two other associates pleaded not guilty on the ICAC charges. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.

SFC