Chinese Estates has a 10 per cent stake in Grand Central in Kwun Tong, a project due for completion in 2021. Photo: Handout
Chinese Estates, under Hong Kong’s fourth richest tycoon, says profit set to fall for a fifth year as company sells zero homes
- Profit sets to fall by 17 to 27 per cent in 2019, to the lowest level since it incurred a loss in 2010
- There was no sale of trading properties in 2019, according to exchange filing
