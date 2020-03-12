A worker manning a furnace during the nickel smelting process at Indonesian mining company PT Vale's smelting plant in Soroako, South Sulawesi on March 30, 2019. Photo: AFP
The race is on to curb Covid-19 after a confirmed case at Toronto mining forum attended by 23,000 people, including Justin Trudeau
- A man in his 50s tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, which ran from March 1 to 4 in Toronto
- The conference was attended by 23,000 people including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brazilian and Chilean mining officials and visitors from all over the world
