View of a semi-deserted commercial street in Beijing on March underscores the financial distress experienced by a majority of respondents in Hurun survey. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese businesses are facing a liquidity squeeze as Covid-19 ravages economy with Premier Li calling for monetary easing ‘soon’
- More than half of 480 corporate bosses are grappling with cash crunch after sales dwindled amid viral outbreak: Hurun Report survey
- Nine in every 10 respondents saw lower sales in February, one-third of them has lost half of their business volume
