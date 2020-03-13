Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the world’s richest individual, saw his net worth fall by US$8.1 billion on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World’s wealthiest lose nearly US$1 trillion in stock market rout that shows no sign of ending
- The world’s 500 richest people collectively lost US$331 billion on Thursday, the biggest one-day drop in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
- The world’s wealthiest individuals have lost some US$950 billion since the start of the year
Topic | Stocks
