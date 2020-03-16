China's daily output of face masks reached 116 million units as of Saturday, 12 times the figure reported on Feb. 1 as factories of all stripes crank up new production lines to meet a surge in demands, the National Development and Reform Commission said. Photo: Xinhua
China boosts face mask production capacity by 450 per cent in a month, threatening a glut scenario
- Total daily capacity rose to 110 million from 20 million in February with 3,000 new entrants; China made half of the global output in 2019
- Carmakers BYD and SAIC, iPhone assembler Foxconn and oil company Sinopec are among ‘new faces’ in the industry
