WeWork’s shared office space in the Tower 535 at Jaffe Road, in August 2016. The start-up is rethinking its operations in Hong Kong, as demand for its flexible offices takes a massive hit because of a slowing economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus could be beginning of end for WeWork in Hong Kong as start-up indefinitely delays opening three branches
- The operator of shared office space had planned to open in Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and Kowloon Bay last year, but these plans have been pushed back
- Company says its top priority is to ensure that its members have a safe working environment across its global operations
Topic | Hong Kong economy
