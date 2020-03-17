Ma, one of the world’s richest people, is donating millions of testing kits and protective face masks to countries hit hardest by the coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba founder Jack Ma donates millions of face masks, test kits to combat coronavirus in Africa
- ‘The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a Covid-19 pandemic in Africa,’ said the Chinese billionaire
- It comes days after he donated testing kits and masks to the United States and hard-hit countries such as Italy and Iran
Topic | Jack Ma
Ma, one of the world’s richest people, is donating millions of testing kits and protective face masks to countries hit hardest by the coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg