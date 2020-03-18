Tencent’s ‘Honour of Kings’ mobile game. A growth catalyst in 2020 will be the launch of its two new games in mobile version, Dungeon & Fighter and League of Legends, according to one analyst. Photo: Imaginechina
Tencent has big expectations to beat as Chinese gaming giant prepares to report 2019 earnings amid challenges in ads, cloud computing
- Bloomberg survey of 59 analysts expects net profit for 2019 to grow 22.3 per cent to 94.7 billion yuan, revenue to rise 20.1 per cent to 375.5 billion yuan
- Tencent’s fourth-quarter net profit expected to grow 30.8 per cent to 25.8 billion yuan, revenue to rise 22.1 per cent to 103.69 billion yuan
