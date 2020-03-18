Empty Lufthansa ticket counters are pictured at Munich's international airport, as the spread of the Covid-19 disease continues, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Global airline industry needs aid of up to US$200 billion to survive coronavirus pandemic, says IATA
- Pandemic is likely to reshape the industry, with many airlines failing, others consolidating and entirely new groupings emerging, says IATA’s Alexandre de Juniac
- Governments around the world are actively exploring options to save airlines, with Italy’s plans to re-nationalise Alitalia among the most advanced
