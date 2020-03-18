Didi Chuxing has created competition for traditional car rental operators. Photo: Reuters
China’s biggest car rental company prepares for ‘extreme scenarios’ amid profit slump, denies privatisation plan
- Earnings slumped 89.3 per cent in 2019 as demand in tourist cities waned amid slowdown
- Viral outbreak to hit revenue by 20 to 30 per cent in the first quarter while prices for fleet of used cars erode
