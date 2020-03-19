A Prada store on Russell Street in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The Italian fashion label’s sales took a hit from months of anti-government protests in the city last year. Photo: Sun Yeung
Prada braces for a tough year ahead after coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc in China and home market Italy

  • Net profit of €255.7 million for 2019 beats analysts’ estimates of €255.2 million
  • Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong caused sales to fall by 1.7 per cent in Asia-Pacific, the most in the world
Louise Moon
Updated: 9:27am, 19 Mar, 2020

