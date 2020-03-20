Wuhan holds the most promise in terms of sales for some developers, judging by their land holdings. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese property developers turn to TikTok, virtual consultants and discounts to realise Wuhan’s promise

  • Mainland Chinese developers must repay 583 billion yuan in debt by June
  • Wuhan a ‘must-have’ to gain a presence in central China, E-House China Research and Development Institute says
Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:30am, 20 Mar, 2020

