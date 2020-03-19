Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Chairman of CK Asset Holdings, during an online press conference on the annual results 2019 in Central. Photo: CK Asset Holdings
All eyes are on Victor Li, as he steers the Cheung Kong Group through Hong Kong’s worst economic slump in decades
- CK Hutchison posted a 2 per cent increase in 2019 net profit to HK$39.83 billion (US$5.13 billion)
- Underlying profit at CK Assets jumped 19 per cent to HK$28.7 billion, helped by a real estate bull run in the world’s costliest city
