Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Chairman of CK Asset Holdings, during an online press conference on the annual results 2019 in Central. Photo: CK Asset Holdings
Business /  Companies

All eyes are on Victor Li, as he steers the Cheung Kong Group through Hong Kong’s worst economic slump in decades

  • CK Hutchison posted a 2 per cent increase in 2019 net profit to HK$39.83 billion (US$5.13 billion)
  • Underlying profit at CK Assets jumped 19 per cent to HK$28.7 billion, helped by a real estate bull run in the world’s costliest city
Topic |   Cheung Kong
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:25pm, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Chairman of CK Asset Holdings, during an online press conference on the annual results 2019 in Central. Photo: CK Asset Holdings
READ FULL ARTICLE