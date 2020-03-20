From left: Jack Ma, William Ding Lei, Robin Li, Lei Jun and Pony Ma.
From Jack Ma to Pony Ma, China’s richest have lost billions of dollars as coronavirus weighs on stocks
- Seven of China’s 10 wealthiest people have lost a combined US$28 billion since mid-February based on the sharp decline in their companies’ share prices
- Emerging markets stocks and bonds have seen more than US$55 billion in outflows since late January, according to the Institute of International Finance
