An artist’s impression of the Cyberhouse bunker designed by Russian architectural firm Modern House, which claims to provide a “system of protection against coronaviruses”. Photo: Handout
Tesla-inspired zombie-proof bunker sees surge in interest after Russian architect adds ‘coronavirus protection’
- St Petersburg-based architectural firm says the multistorey fortress has been inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck
- Designers have come up with “system of protection against coronaviruses” for the custom-made bunker house at the request of customers
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
