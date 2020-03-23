The IFC shopping mall in Central, part-owned by Henderson Land, is almost empty as people stay home amid the coronavirus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Henderson Land, Hong Kong’s third biggest developer, sees challenging year ahead as 2019 profit slumps 26 per cent
- The developer, founded by the city’s richest man, said the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest will create a ‘challenging’ environment
- Meanwhile, Chinese Estates, owned by billionaire Joseph Lau, reported that profit fell 22 per cent to HK$790 million last year
