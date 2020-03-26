People wear face masks during Hong Kong rush hour amid concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 disease. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong government urged to follow Australia and Malaysia to allow early withdrawal of MPF savings to help those hit hardest by coronavirus

  • Lawmakers, pension experts urge Hong Kong government to allow 2.9 million employees to tap their retirement savings as a one-off measure to cope with health crisis
  • Government and some commentators disagree, as such a measure would require a change of law first and may dry up the pension fund
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:19pm, 26 Mar, 2020

