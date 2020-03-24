A ventilator of Hamilton Medical is transported on a conveyor at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland on March 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

China’s factories work 24/7 to build medical ventilators for Milan, New York amid spreading global Covid-19 pandemic

  • As the global death toll from the coronavirus crosses 15,000, doctors from Milan to New York are desperately seeking ventilators
  • In severe cases, the availability of a ventilator can determine if a Covid-19 patient lives or dies
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:01pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A ventilator of Hamilton Medical is transported on a conveyor at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland on March 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE