A ventilator of Hamilton Medical is transported on a conveyor at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland on March 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s factories work 24/7 to build medical ventilators for Milan, New York amid spreading global Covid-19 pandemic
- As the global death toll from the coronavirus crosses 15,000, doctors from Milan to New York are desperately seeking ventilators
- In severe cases, the availability of a ventilator can determine if a Covid-19 patient lives or dies
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A ventilator of Hamilton Medical is transported on a conveyor at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland on March 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters