LVMH, parent of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Celine, has also directed its perfume and make-up facilities in France to produce hydroalcoholic gel, which it plans to donate. Photo: Bloomberg
Luxury brands join the fight against Covid-19 as retailers use their factories to churn out medical supplies
- Prada, LVMH, Inditex and other retailers use their facilities to make masks, surgical gowns, hand sanitiser and other medical gear to help fight the coronavirus
- Chinese companies that supply foreign retailers are forced to close their factories after orders are cancelled in view of falling demand
Topic | Fashion
LVMH, parent of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Celine, has also directed its perfume and make-up facilities in France to produce hydroalcoholic gel, which it plans to donate. Photo: Bloomberg