LVMH, parent of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Celine, has also directed its perfume and make-up facilities in France to produce hydroalcoholic gel, which it plans to donate. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Luxury brands join the fight against Covid-19 as retailers use their factories to churn out medical supplies

  • Prada, LVMH, Inditex and other retailers use their facilities to make masks, surgical gowns, hand sanitiser and other medical gear to help fight the coronavirus
  • Chinese companies that supply foreign retailers are forced to close their factories after orders are cancelled in view of falling demand
Topic |   Fashion
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 4:31pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

LVMH, parent of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Celine, has also directed its perfume and make-up facilities in France to produce hydroalcoholic gel, which it plans to donate. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE