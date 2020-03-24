Some of Nature’s Fynd’s products. Photo: SCMP Handout
US plant-based meat start-up Nature’s Fynd, backed by Jack Ma, Bill Gates, gets new funding from Al Gore as it targets Chinese market

  • The latest US$80 million funding round comes as African swine fever and coronavirus highlight how vegan meat is increasingly viewed as a sustainable alternative to animal protein
  • Nature’s Fynd is targeting regulatory approval from China and Hong Kong within the next 18 to 24 months
Georgina Lee
Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Mar, 2020

