Some of Nature’s Fynd’s products. Photo: SCMP Handout
US plant-based meat start-up Nature’s Fynd, backed by Jack Ma, Bill Gates, gets new funding from Al Gore as it targets Chinese market
- The latest US$80 million funding round comes as African swine fever and coronavirus highlight how vegan meat is increasingly viewed as a sustainable alternative to animal protein
- Nature’s Fynd is targeting regulatory approval from China and Hong Kong within the next 18 to 24 months
