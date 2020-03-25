Soho China’s Leeza Soho office complex, in the Lize business district, in Beijing. The Leeza Soho, designed by Zaha Hadid, features a 190 metre tall twisting atrium, the tallest in the world. Photo: Simon Song
Soho China sees coronavirus weighing on revenue after office occupancy, rents fall amid slowing economy

  • Mainland developer’s core net profit fell 31 per cent year on year to 1.33 billion yuan in 2019
  • No decision has been made yet on whether it plans to proceed with Blackstone’s US$4 billion privatisation deal
Pearl Liu
Updated: 4:16pm, 25 Mar, 2020

