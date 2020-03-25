A screengrab of a video showing SG Group Holdings' trading debut in the transfer of its shares from GEM to the Main Board of the Hong Kong stock exchange on March 20, 2020. Photo: Twitter
Guest of SG Group’s March 20 share listing ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchange tests positive for the coronavirus
- A guest who attended the March 20 listing ceremony by SG Group Holdings at the Hong Kong stock exchange has tested positive for the coronavirus, the bourse operator said without divulging the identity of the guest
- More than 10 SG Group executives have tested negative for the coronavirus since the event, while the Connect Hall will undergo deep cleaning
Topic | Disease
A screengrab of a video showing SG Group Holdings' trading debut in the transfer of its shares from GEM to the Main Board of the Hong Kong stock exchange on March 20, 2020. Photo: Twitter