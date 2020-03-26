Covid-19 nasal swab laboratory test in hospital lab on 22 March 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
CK Life is poised to distribute test kits to help Hong Kong speed up coronavirus diagnosis as Covid-19 pandemic continues spreading

  • The test kits, developed by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research and the city state’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital, can deliver a diagnosis within two to four hours, CK Life said
  • CK Life has the global distribution license for the test kit, which had been in use at six public hospitals and a private medical institution in Singapore since February
Pearl Liu
Updated: 7:51pm, 26 Mar, 2020

