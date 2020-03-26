A liquified natural gas storage tank at PetroChina’s receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
Oil titan PetroChina’s production plan and budget hang in the balance as coronavirus, oil price war cloud economic outlook
- China’s largest oil and gas producer has deviated from its long-standing practice of unveiling clear production targets when it announces its annual results
- Oil prices have halved to around US$25 a barrel after Saudi Arabia unleashed a price war with Russia following a breakdown in talks early this month
Topic | Energy
A liquified natural gas storage tank at PetroChina’s receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters