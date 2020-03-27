A view of Regal Airport Hotel at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong airport hotel operator Regal staring at abyss as it takes a blow from coronavirus and protests
- Regal Hotels International Holdings, which owns nearly 5,000 rooms across nine properties in the city, says coronavirus outbreak is weighing on its outlook
- The company’s profit fell 17 per cent to HK$454.6 million (US$58.6 million) on revenues of HK$2.2 billion
