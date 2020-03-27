Planes grounded at the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok on 14 March 2020. Flights were affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. Photo: Robert Ng
Which airlines are most in danger of going under during the worldwide travel slump amid the global coronavirus pandemic?
- Using the Z-score method developed by Edward Altman in the 1960s to predict bankruptcies, Bloomberg filtered out listed commercial airlines to identify the ones most at risk of going bust, based on available data
- The calculations don’t take into account government bailouts or other funding sources that could help keep operators alive
