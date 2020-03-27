A woman walking by a money exchange shop decorated with currency notes of different countries at Central, a business district in Hong Kong on August 6, 2019. Photo AFP
Citi, Morgan Stanley join Europe’s banks in hitting ‘pause’ on job cuts as coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy
- Citigroup will suspend any planned job cuts, according to a person familiar with the matter, and Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman told employees in a memo Thursday that the bank will not trim the workforce this year
- HSBC Holdings is putting on hold as many as 35,000 job cuts while Lloyds Banking Group halted its plans to trim around 780 positions
Topic | Jobs
